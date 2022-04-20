Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.04 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 11,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 72,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.07. The stock has a market cap of £23.25 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

