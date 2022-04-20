Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 606,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

