GamyFi Platform (GFX) One Day Volume Tops $15,255.00

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $185,815.48 and approximately $15,255.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

