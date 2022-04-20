GameCredits Price Hits $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $12.83 million and $31,685.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00272835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001293 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,666,900 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

