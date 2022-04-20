Fuse Network Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $19.03 million and $886,059.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

