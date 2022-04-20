Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will announce $222.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $262.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $928.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $954.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after acquiring an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 2,144,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,561. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.