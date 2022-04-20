fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.34. fuboTV shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 257,929 shares trading hands.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $810.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

