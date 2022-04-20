Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $69.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.08 or 0.07403380 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.92 or 1.00056188 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

