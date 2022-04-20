Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $453-481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.81 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.520-$1.610 EPS.
FWRD stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
