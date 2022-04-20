Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $453-481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.81 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.520-$1.610 EPS.

FWRD stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

