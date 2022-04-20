Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 314,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $313,094,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

