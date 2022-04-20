Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 68,400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $97,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $256.29. 125,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,563. The company has a market capitalization of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

