Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 500 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

AWK traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.79. 9,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

