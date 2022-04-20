Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 380 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $190,087,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 78,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.88 and its 200 day moving average is $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.