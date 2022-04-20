Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 132 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $211.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

