Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,371,637. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

