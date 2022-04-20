Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 3,429 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,181. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

