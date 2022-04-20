Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $56.70 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 340,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of -218.92 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

