Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $2.22 Million in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

