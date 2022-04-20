Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $44,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.19. 21,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

