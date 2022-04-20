Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.