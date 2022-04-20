Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WES. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WES traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 15,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 3.52.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

