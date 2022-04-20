Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $83.07 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 109,965 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $83,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 942,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,463,063. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

