Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $70.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $70,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.08. 47,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $256.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.