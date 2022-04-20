Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.18 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,160 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock remained flat at $$20.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,351. The company has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

