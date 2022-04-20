Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $53.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

AMT stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.01. 34,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

