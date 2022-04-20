Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 20,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,067,000 after buying an additional 90,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.51. 19,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,948. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.