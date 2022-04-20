Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $30,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,705. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

