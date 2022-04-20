Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,960 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.78. 214,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $326.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

