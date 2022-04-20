Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.67. 733,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,681,613. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.72.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.