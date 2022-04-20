Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 283 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Stryker stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.89. 30,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.