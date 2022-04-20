Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,900 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,947. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

