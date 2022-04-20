FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.40. 158,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 195,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 209,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 187,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period.

