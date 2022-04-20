Flexacoin Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (FXC)

Flexacoin (FXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Flexacoin has a total market cap of $44.24 million and approximately $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flexacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flexacoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Flexacoin Profile

Flexacoin (CRYPTO:FXC) is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flexacoin’s official website is flexa.co . The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flexacoin’s official message board is medium.com/flexa

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

