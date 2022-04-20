Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report $86.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.22 million and the lowest is $85.85 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $68.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

FVRR stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.83. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.