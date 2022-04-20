Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.79. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,935. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

