Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.50.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.79. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,935. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
