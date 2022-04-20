First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.