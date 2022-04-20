First Personal Financial Services Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 775,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 131,243 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 32,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

