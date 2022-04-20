First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,768. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.