First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,583. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56.

