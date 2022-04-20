First Personal Financial Services Acquires New Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PCH traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,893. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

