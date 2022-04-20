First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

AG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 230,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

