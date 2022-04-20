First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.