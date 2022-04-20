First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.