First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

