Financial Contrast: TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) versus Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Rating) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service Public 15.37% 37.03% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Advanced Info Service Public $5.68 billion 3.22 $842.66 million $0.29 21.24

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Advanced Info Service Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (Get Rating)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Advanced Info Service Public (Get Rating)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also distributes handsets, as well as cash cards; and electronic money and electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; distributes internet equipment; publishes telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides training and online advertising services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

