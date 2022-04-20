Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $486.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.74. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.