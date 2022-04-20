FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47. 89,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,402,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
A number of brokerages have commented on FGI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17.
FGI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGI)
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FGI Industries (FGI)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.