Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSM. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 716,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,683. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

