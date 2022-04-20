Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 651,251 shares.The stock last traded at $21.96 and had previously closed at $21.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

