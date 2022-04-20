FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

FBK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,475. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

